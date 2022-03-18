HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mostly dry trade wind weather will persist through early Saturday.

The winds will weaken and veer southeasterly starting Saturday night as a front approaches the state from the northwest.

The front is expected to reach the western end of the island chain late Monday, before it stalls on Tuesday.

Moisture along this front may bring periods of rainfall to windward and north facing slopes.

Some showers will also be possible over leeward areas of the western islands. Expect breezy trade winds from Tuesday through the middle of next week.