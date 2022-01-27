Dry trade wind patterns are expected before the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect mostly dry weather through the weekend, with winds on the lighter side the next day or two.

A few windward showers will be possible over Maui County and the Big Island where light to moderate trade winds will prevail.

Periods of light and variable winds over Kauai and Oahu will bring mostly clear nights and mornings, with a slight chance of showers over interior areas during the afternoons.