Dry trade wind patterns are expected before the weekend

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect mostly dry weather through the weekend, with winds on the lighter side the next day or two.

A few windward showers will be possible over Maui County and the Big Island where light to moderate trade winds will prevail.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Periods of light and variable winds over Kauai and Oahu will bring mostly clear nights and mornings, with a slight chance of showers over interior areas during the afternoons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 03 2022 05:30 pm