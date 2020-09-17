Dry trade wind pattern in place through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stalled front north of the main Hawaiian Islands has pushed the subtropical ridge southward. The ridge’s location has weakened the pressure gradient, and trade winds across local waters are no stronger than moderate. Light to moderate trade winds will remain through Thursday as the front dissipates in place. Expect leeward sea breeze development in the afternoons, with cloud build ups and isolated showers possible over higher terrain. Expect hit or miss showers across windward and mauka areas overnight, with minimal rainfall totals. By Friday, the ridge is forecast to move farther north and trade winds should increase into the weekend. Moisture associated with an old frontal boundary may bring increased trade wind showers over the weekend, mainly affecting windward and mountain locations.