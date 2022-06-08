HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mostly dry and stable conditions with light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Friday.

The best chance for light showers will be overnight through the early morning hours over windward areas.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Although leeward cloud coverage may increase through the afternoon hours when localized sea breezes form, rainfall chances will remain limited. A return of breezy trade wind conditions is expected this weekend into early next week.