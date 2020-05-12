Dry conditions, with trade winds expected to diminish Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The moderate to locally breezy trade winds will be giving way to light and variable winds in the next 24 to 36 hours, as the east to west oriented surface ridge far north of the islands moves a little closer.

Between Wednesday and Friday, the light background trades will be overpowered by land and sea breezes, leading to locally cloudy and spotty showers over each island each afternoon, followed by partial clearing at night.

Trades will rebuild late Friday and Saturday, focusing showers over typical windward slopes.