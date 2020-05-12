Live Now
Dry conditions, with trade winds expected to diminish Wednesday

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The moderate to locally breezy trade winds will be giving way to light and variable winds in the next 24 to 36 hours, as the east to west oriented surface ridge far north of the islands moves a little closer.

Between Wednesday and Friday, the light background trades will be overpowered by land and sea breezes, leading to locally cloudy and spotty showers over each island each afternoon, followed by partial clearing at night.

Trades will rebuild late Friday and Saturday, focusing showers over typical windward slopes.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 70% 80° 65°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 81° 65°

Friday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 82° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 68°

Monday

80° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

