HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trade wind weather pattern will continue through the weekend, due to high pressure far north of the area.

While Kauai and Oahu will be mostly dry today, clouds and passing showers will generally favor windward and mauka areas, with a few showers briefly spreading to select leeward locations.

Winds will become weaken toward the middle of next week as the high moves to a position far northeast of the area.