Dry conditions, with moderate trade winds for the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure far to the north of the islands will keep locally breezy trades blowing near the Big Island, with land and sea breezes more dominant over the smaller islands for the next few days.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Relatively dry and stable air should limit shower activity, although a few brief afternoon showers can’t be ruled out.

A surface trough, the remnants of former Hurricane Marie, will move across the islands on Columbus Day, bringing an increase in clouds and showers.

Latest Stories on KHON2