HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will prevail throughout the work week, with low clouds and brief showers favoring windward and mountain areas, especially during the overnight and early morning hours.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
In addition, expect clouds and a few showers each afternoon over the upslope sections of the leeward Big Island.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Dry conditions, with moderate trade winds expected to continue
- Coronavirus: 2 additional deaths reported, with 169 new cases
- Consumer Alert: Scammers are targeting college students through phishing schemes
- Hawaii County Mayor Kim Discusses COVID-19 Cases and New Restrictions
- Lawmakers grill DeJoy on USPS changes