Dry conditions, with moderate trade winds expected to continue

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will prevail throughout the work week, with low clouds and brief showers favoring windward and mountain areas, especially during the overnight and early morning hours.

In addition, expect clouds and a few showers each afternoon over the upslope sections of the leeward Big Island. 

