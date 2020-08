HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the island chain will keep dry moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through Tuesday.

A few passing showers will continue to drift through the trade winds mainly over windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours. By Wednesday the ridge weakens, producing more light to moderate trade winds over the islands with continued dry trends lasting into next weekend.