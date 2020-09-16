Dry conditions, with light trade winds expected to continue

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade wind weather will continue through the forecast period, with winds expected to increase Friday and over the weekend.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Expect mainly dry conditions, with brief showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Windward showers may increase this weekend as moisture from an old frontal boundary pushes in from the east.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories