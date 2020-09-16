Dry conditions, with light trade winds expected to continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade wind weather will continue through the forecast period, with winds expected to increase Friday and over the weekend.

Expect mainly dry conditions, with brief showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Windward showers may increase this weekend as moisture from an old frontal boundary pushes in from the east.

