Dry conditions, with breezy trade winds to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dry and stable trade wind pattern is expected through the week. The best chance for showers will remain over windward and mountain areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through from east to west.

Trade winds are expected to become stronger tonight into Tuesday as high pressure builds north of the state. A modest increase in moisture moving in from the east by the end of the upcoming weekend could lead to better windward shower coverage for the eastern end of the state.