Live Now
Take2

Dry conditions, with breezy trade winds to kick off the week

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dry and stable trade wind pattern is expected through the week. The best chance for showers will remain over windward and mountain areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through from east to west.

Trade winds are expected to become stronger tonight into Tuesday as high pressure builds north of the state. A modest increase in moisture moving in from the east by the end of the upcoming weekend could lead to better windward shower coverage for the eastern end of the state. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 67°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 78° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 78° 67°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

Trending Stories