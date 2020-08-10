Dry conditions, with breezy trade winds to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast for one more day.

Wind speeds will gradually decrease through the first half of the week as the ridge weakens. Expect passing trade wind showers through the week favoring windward and mountain areas, especially in the overnight and early morning hours.

