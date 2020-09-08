Dry conditions, with an increase in trade winds expected Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep moderate trades in place through Tuesday night.

Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, and a few showers spilling leeward from time to time.

The trades should increase into the moderate to locally breezy range Wednesday and Thursday, with a drier airmass bringing a decrease in shower activity statewide. This drier airmass should persist through Friday, with the trades easing back to moderate levels. 

