Dry conditions to continue for the state, with moderate trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dry trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend.
Any showers that do develop will favor windward areas, with the best chance being through the overnight and early morning periods. Trade winds may become breezy Sunday into next week as weak low pressure passes far to the south.
