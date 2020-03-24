Dry conditions expected, with strong trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong trade wind weather remains in the forecast through Thursday as a strong high pressure system moves in from the north.

Drier and more stable air moving into the region will limit rainfall chances through Thursday afternoon with the highest chances for showers forecast along windward mountain slopes in the overnight to early morning time periods.

An upper level disturbance developing north of the islands will bring increasing shower activity to the region with locally heavy rainfall possible from Thursday night through Sunday.