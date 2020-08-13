Dry conditions expected, with light trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep light to moderate trade winds in the forecast through Friday.
The trades will be light enough for some afternoon sea breezes for select leeward areas. A slight increase of trade winds are expected over the weekend and we should see our typical trade wind weather through early next week.
