HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dry trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Any showers that do develop will favor windward areas, with the best chance being through the overnight and early morning periods.
Trade winds may become breezy Sunday into next week as weak low pressure passes far to the south.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Body of missing Fort Hood soldier who filed sex abuse claim has been found, family attorney says
- ‘Hunting’ Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm prepares to slam into Louisiana, Texas
- Dry conditions expected to continue through the upcoming weekend
- Democratic lawmakers say RNC filled with ethics violations
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 277 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities