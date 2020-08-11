HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trade wind weather pattern can be expected through the remainder of the week and on into early next week thanks to high pressure far north of the area.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas with most leeward locations remaining dry.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Dry conditions expected to continue for the state
- Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen – Aina Grill
- Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen – Ahi Ninja
- Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen – La Vie
- Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen – Kamaka Pili