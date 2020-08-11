Dry conditions expected to continue for the state

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trade wind weather pattern can be expected through the remainder of the week and on into early next week thanks to high pressure far north of the area.

Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas with most leeward locations remaining dry. 

