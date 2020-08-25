Dry conditions expected to continue for the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will prevail through Friday, with low clouds and brief light showers favoring windward and mountain areas, especially during the overnight and early morning hours.

In addition, expect clouds and a few showers each afternoon over the upslope sections of the leeward Big Island. The trade winds may become locally breezy again next weekend.

