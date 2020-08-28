HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stable trade wind pattern will continue through early next week.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Showers will favor windward areas, with the best chance of rainfall during the overnight and early morning hours.
Trade winds are expected to strengthen this weekend, and into early next week as the gradient increases between high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Coast Guardsman opens fire on shark to protect fellow crew on swim break
- Dry conditions expected for the weekend
- Thousands gather for march in Washington DC to fight racial inequality
- Coronavirus: 265 new cases brings state total to 7,830
- US lawmakers back bill to boost ailing travel industry