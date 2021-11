HONOLULU (KHON2) — Relatively dry conditions will continue through Saturday.

A cold front is expected to move down the island chain Sunday from the northwest, then stalling and weakening over Maui County Sunday night into Monday.

The front will be accompanied by some unsettled weather with the potential for some widespread rainfall. Trade winds will return to the islands behind the front.