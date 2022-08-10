HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service extended a fire weather warning for leeward areas in Hawaii though Thursday evening.

Breezy to locally windy trades will continue through Thursday as a weak low or surface trough slides by to the south of the state.

The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through the weekend and perhaps ease even further early next week.

Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly at night and during the early morning hours.