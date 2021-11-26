Dry conditions are expected this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mainly dry conditions and easing winds are expected during the next couple of days as a front approaches from the northwest.

The front will merge with a developing trough northeast of the state Saturday night, allowing trade winds to return and strengthen to moderate and locally breezy levels Sunday through Tuesday.

Trade wind showers are expected to increase in coverage and intensity early next week, with unsettled conditions and light winds returning for the middle of next week