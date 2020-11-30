Dry conditions and light trade winds to prevail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light trade winds and mostly dry weather are expected to prevail the next couple of days, although a few thunderstorms are possible over the Big Island slopes Monday afternoon.

The light trades may bring a few brief windward showers at night and in the morning, with afternoon sea breezes potentially bringing some leeward clouds and brief showers.

The island atmosphere will become increasingly stable, so showers will be limited in intensity and coverage. A weak front may bring an increase in winds and showers around Friday, but winds are expected to diminish again next weekend.