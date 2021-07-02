Dry, breezy trade winds continue into July

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dry and breezy easterly trade wind conditions are expected through the holiday weekend and into early next week.

Any showers that develop will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.

With the exception of the Kona slopes of the Big Island through the afternoons, the drought conditions will persist over leeward areas with little to no rainfall expected.

Trade winds should ease slightly by midweek as the ridge to the north weakens.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for most of the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories