Dry and cool conditions will prevail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mostly dry and cool conditions with breezy northeast trade winds will prevail into the second half of the week.

The best chance for showers will remain over windward and mountain areas through the overnight and early morning hours as bands of moisture move through.

Trade winds will hold out of the northeast over the weekend, but trend down enough for localized land and sea breezes to develop.

Shower coverage may increase by Sunday as an upper disturbance moves into the area.

A return of dry and breezy conditions will be possible early next week.