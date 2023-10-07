HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure northwest of the state will slowly track east during the first half of the week, allowing the return of breezy trades with minor fluctuations through mid-week.

A front will approach the state from the north during the second half of the week, easing trades to gentle to locally breezy.

Overall, typical pattern of mainly windward showers to prevail through midweek.

During the second half of next week, winds will ease to light to gentle producing a hybrid trade wind and land/sea breeze pattern.