Drier weather with minimal shower activity is expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Generally dry and pleasant weather with light winds can be expected through most of the week.

A few showers will be possible over windward slopes and coasts, mainly over the eastern islands during nights and mornings, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon.

A weakening front may bring an increase in showers late Friday through Saturday night as it moves down the island chain, particularly for windward areas.

Drier weather appears to build in behind the front for Sunday and next Monday, with minimal shower activity.