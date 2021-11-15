Drier weather patterns are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather conditions will linger this morning as we transition back towards a drier weather pattern by Tuesday.

Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local-scale land and sea breezes over each island through Wednesday.

Light to moderate trade winds will return for Thursday and Friday. Mostly fair weather conditions are forecast from Tuesday onward with just brief showers possible, favoring island mountain and interior sections.