Drier weather expected this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An upper level low northeast of the islands will drift slowly west-southwest through the week, weakening the trade winds starting tonight through early Thursday morning.

Localized sea breezes may develop over sheltered western slopes each afternoon through Wednesday. Instability associated with the upper low will lead to periods of showers and the potential for localized heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier weather should return from Friday onward as the trade winds strengthen across the region.