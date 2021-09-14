Drier weather expected this weekend

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An upper level low northeast of the islands will drift slowly west-southwest through the week, weakening the trade winds starting tonight through early Thursday morning.

Localized sea breezes may develop over sheltered western slopes each afternoon through Wednesday. Instability associated with the upper low will lead to periods of showers and the potential for localized heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Drier weather should return from Friday onward as the trade winds strengthen across the region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories