Drier trend is upon us, but lighter winds as well

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A high pressure ridge north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast for one more day.

Wind speeds will gradually decrease through the first half of the week as the ridge weakens.

Expect passing trade wind showers through the week favoring windward and mountain areas, especially in the overnight and early morning hours.

At 300 AM MDT, the center of Tropical Storm Elida was located near latitude 18.3 North, longitude 108.8 West.

Elida is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Elida is expected to become a hurricane later today.

Steady weakening is forecast begin Tuesday night.