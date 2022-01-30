Drier than normal week expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Expect generally dry and fair weather through the forecast period.

A series of fronts will approach and stall northwest of the islands, causing trade wind speeds to fluctuate.

Light to moderate trades should prevail, with daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes forming during periods of lightest trades.

Showers will favor windward shores and slopes, particularly during nights and mornings.

A more typical showery trade wind pattern may return next weekend, with trades expected to strengthen into the moderate to breezy range.