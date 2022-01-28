Drier than normal weather for the islands this weekend, with large surf

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 05 2022 08:29 am