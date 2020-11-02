HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will gradually strengthen Monday as a surface ridge develops north of the state.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Moisture associated with an old front will keep some showers affecting Kauai, with rather dry conditions expected elsewhere.
Trades will strengthen Monday night and Tuesday with an increase in windward showers expected first over the eastern islands and later over the central portions of the state.
Winds may shift southeasterly from Kauai to Maui Wednesday through Friday as low pressure forms northwest of the state.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Drier conditions to kick off the start of the week, with an increase in trade winds
- Social Scene: Managing election anxiety
- Newsfeed Now: Both campaigns hold last-minute rallies before Election Day
- Olympic Q&A: Pandemic planning for tickets, fans, doctors
- Election Day 2020 deals and freebies