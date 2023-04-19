HONOLULU (KHON2) – The front is now pushing through Maui and its associated moisture remains over the Big Island this afternoon.

Threats of heavy rain and localized flooding will remain possible mainly over southeast Big Island tonight.

With winds light and variable on Thursday, afternoon scattered showers will be possible over windward and mountain areas.

Trade winds will try to return on Friday for most of the state, but winds will likely decrease and veer toward the southeast again this weekend.

Conditions will be stable for the weekend, so mostly fair weather is expected with some scattered showers.