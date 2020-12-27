Drier conditions on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The showers and gusty winds will be on the decline tonight, and we should return to our typical fair trade wind weather on Sunday.

Besides some passing showers, fairly dry conditions are expected statewide through Wednesday.

Trade winds will ease and shift around to the east-southeast Sunday night through the middle of next week, with some vog possibly lifting northward into the smaller islands, most likely around Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trade winds should return Thursday and become breezy on New Years Day.