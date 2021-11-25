Drier conditions for Hawaii Isle after damp holiday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Surface high pressure is centered far northeast of the state with a ridge extending west southwest to a position just north of the area.

A weak front will approach the area Friday and Saturday then dissipate near the area on Sunday.

A new high will be passing by north of the area Sunday through Tuesday while an upper low digs down just east of the state.

The upper low along with a weak surface trough may drift westward across the area through the middle of next week.

A cold front will be approaching the area from the northwest on Thursday.