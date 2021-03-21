Drier conditions expected to start new week

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The trade winds will gradually weaken through Monday.

Somewhat drier conditions will occur over the smaller islands, with brief showers mainly along windward facing sections through Monday afternoon.

Widespread showers and a chance of thunderstorms are possible over the Big Island Monday afternoon.

As a front approaches the islands from the northwest, a land breeze and sea breeze pattern will likely set up from Monday night through Tuesday.

Wet weather is forecast to develop across most of the state from Wednesday through Thursday as the frontal boundary reaches Kauai.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop-up consignment store offers help to families in need

City opening parks to outdoor team sports draws excitement

Trade winds to weaken at start of new week

Evacuation underway at White Plains Beach as firefighters battle brush fire in the area

Investigation launched into death of man who died while in police custody

Kalakaua Ave and Kapiolani Blvd reopened after motor vehicle investigation

More Top Stories

Trending Stories