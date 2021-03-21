Drier conditions expected to start new week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The trade winds will gradually weaken through Monday.

Somewhat drier conditions will occur over the smaller islands, with brief showers mainly along windward facing sections through Monday afternoon.

Widespread showers and a chance of thunderstorms are possible over the Big Island Monday afternoon.

As a front approaches the islands from the northwest, a land breeze and sea breeze pattern will likely set up from Monday night through Tuesday.

Wet weather is forecast to develop across most of the state from Wednesday through Thursday as the frontal boundary reaches Kauai.