Drier conditions expected over the weekend, with breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will prevail through the weekend, then trend down early next week as high pressure to the north-northeast weakens.

A disturbance moving through aloft combined with plenty of moisture in the area will keep the rainfall chances up for windward and mountain locations through tonight, especially during the overnight and early morning periods.

Drier conditions will be possible over the weekend as the upper disturbance and moisture shift west of the area.

