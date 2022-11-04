HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fresh to locally strong east-southeast winds will continue into the weekend.

Winds will trend easterly on Sunday, and diminish to moderate to locally breezy into next week.

Enhanced moisture and somewhat unstable conditions will continue through Saturday, which will maintain the potential for some locally heavy downpours, especially over windward portions of Maui and the Big Island.

The unstable conditions will help generate a chance of thunderstorms over portions of the state tonight.

A transition toward a more typical trade wind weather regime is expected Sunday, continuing into next week.