Drier conditions as we move into mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A strong high pressure system northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will keep windy trade winds in the forecast through Monday morning.

An upper level low lingers over the island chain tonight with enhanced showers in the forecast through Monday.

Both systems will weaken and drift away from the islands producing lighter trade winds along with drying trends on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another strong high center builds back in over the Central Pacific producing breezy to windy trade winds with increasing shower trends from Thursday into next weekend.