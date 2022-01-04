Drier conditions are on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds will prevail through the period, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas, with a brief period of light trade winds expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

In the short-term, light south to southwest winds will support cloud and shower formation near and over Oahu and Molokai.

Shower coverage and intensity will diminish Wednesday, with a few showers over interior and mauka areas during the afternoon.

Even drier conditions are expected late Thursday and Friday.

A weakening front could bring a slight increase in showers as it moves over parts of the island chain this weekend.

