HONOLULU (KHON2) – A surface trough over Oahu will dissipate over the next 24 hours.

A trough aloft will interact with lingering moisture from the surface trough to produce locally heavy rain through this evening.

As the surface trough dissipates, trade winds will spread over all the islands by tomorrow evening.

Drier air will spread over the islands through the second half of the week.

A low cutting off north of the area next week could bring another round of wet weather.