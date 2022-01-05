Drier conditions are expected by Thursday, Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the period, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas, with a brief period of light trade winds expected tonight into Thursday for the eastern islands.

A few showers will move onshore in the southwest flow early this morning, with the shower focus shifting to the island interiors this afternoon.

Drier conditions are expected Thursday and Friday with a few showers possible over the island interiors during the day and near the coast at night. A weakening front could bring a slight increase in showers as it moves over parts of the island chain this weekend.