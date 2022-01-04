Drier conditions are expected by Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the workweek, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas, with a brief period of light trades expected Wednesday night and Thursday.

Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the southern shorelines of the islands at night.

Much drier conditions are expected late in the week, with very little shower activity expected Thursday and Friday. A weakening front could bring a slight increase in rain chances as it moves into the islands over the weekend.