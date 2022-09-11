HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally heavy showers over leeward areas will dissipate this evening.

Moderate trades will then focus clouds and showers over windward and mauka slopes, mainly overnight, through mid-week.

Mid-level troughing over or northwest of Kauai and moderate trades will be fixtures for the balance of the coming week.

At this time, it appears that most days will hover near the threshold of a typical trade vs hybrid sea breeze pattern with minor fluctuations in background winds likely to tilt the scale one way or the other for a particular day.

For tomorrow, a slight uptick in winds and slight reduction in existing moisture will favor decreased leeward convergence and a reduction in afternoon shower development compared to today.