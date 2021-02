HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fast-moving cold front is expected to move over the Big Island Tuesday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Some clouds, showers and the change for thunderstorms will accompany the front.

Cool, breezy northerly winds will spread across the islands behind the front.

Winds will become moderate trade winds Wednesday through Friday, bringing gradually increasing windward showers. Southeast winds may bring a further increase in moisture starting next weekend.