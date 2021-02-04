Drier and cooler conditions will build across the state Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakening cold front will move into the Big Island this morning, then shift east of the state Thursday night.

Showers will be most prevalent along and ahead of this front, with a slight chance of thunderstorms holding over the Big Island through this evening.

Meanwhile, much drier and cooler conditions will build in across the smaller islands Thursday, with the cooler and drier air overspreading the Big Island Thursday night.

Cool and dry conditions, with light winds will then prevail Friday through the weekend. A few light passing showers will move through north and west facing slopes and coasts at times, with a shower or two developing during the day over interior and mauka areas