Douglas still a tropical storm, expected to be a hurricane soon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical Storm Douglas remains in the East Pacific as a tropical storm tonight, but is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday.

By Friday Douglas will cross into the Central Pacific by Friday and eventually weaken back to a tropical storm. Impacts of heavy rain and strong winds could be expected Sunday and Monday if the forecast holds.

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Douglas was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 128.0 West.

Douglas is moving toward the west near 15 mph.

A turn toward the west-northwest along with an increase in forward speed is forecast to occur by late Wednesday. The west-northwestward motion is forecast to continue at least through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Douglas is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.