Douglas remains a tropical storm, expected to become hurricane ‘soon’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Douglas is expected to become a hurricane tonight or early Wednesday. It remains a tropical storm as of the 5 p.m. update from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Douglas is still in the Eastern Pacific and is currently 1,955 miles east of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving west at 14 mph.

Douglas is forecast to turn toward the west-northwest with some acceleration late Wednesday. The west-northwest motion is forecast to continue through at least Saturday.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect and no land hazards.

Douglas is forecast to intensify to a category 1 hurricane but weaken to a tropical storm or a tropical depression as it nears the islands.

